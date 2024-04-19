Marvel Rumor Teases Paul Bettany's Vision Return - And It Sounds Similar To WandaVision
Throughout the Multiverse Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spawned numerous story threads across film and television. While some have been followed up on and explored further, others seem to have been left behind. One of the most prominent to fall in the latter category is the status of Vision (Paul Bettany), whose remains are brought back from the dead in a blue-and-white form on the Easter egg-filled "WandaVision." He's last seen going through an existential crisis as he tries to figure out who he is, leaving Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Westview behind.
Years have passed since "WandaVision," which endures as the MCU's creepiest entry, reached Disney+, and Vision has yet to return. But according to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, he could come back soon in a familiar way. Richtman claimed in a Patreon post that on the Disney+ series "Vision Quest," the character will return to being a family man with children, Vivian and Vin Vision. This isn't unlike the role the Hex version of Vision — the one created by Wanda — played on "WandaVision," helping raise their two sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne).
If this rumor turns out to be true, then it seems that "Vision Quest" will closely follow a notable Marvel Comics story.
The Visions could be coming to the MCU
There is a story called "Vision Quest" in Marvel Comics lore from the 1980s, stemming from the title character's time as part of the West Coast Avengers team. After mysterious entities kidnap Vision, pull him apart, and wipe his memory, he's reassembled and forced to rediscover who he is. His red, green, and yellow color scheme is long gone, replaced with an all-white look. These beats are largely covered in an MCU-ified way on "WandaVision," so, it stands to reason that the "Vision Quest" series will take inspiration from another, more recent Vision-centric comic story.
Using Daniel Richtman's claims as a guide, it seems that "Vision Quest" could be a partial adaptation of Tom King's "Vision" run from 2015. In this 12-part series, Vision is on a journey to become something of an average human being. To do so, he creates a family for himself — a wife named Virginia and two children, the aforementioned Vivian and Vin — and tries to live a relatively average suburban life. Unfortunately, as is the case more often than not with Vision, just as things seem to be going right, it all swiftly goes wrong.
Will Vision become a family man once again? What trials and tribulations await him as he finds who he is? Will his and the Scarlet Witch's already bizarre relationship be rekindled? Hopefully, "Vision Quest" will answer these questions and more when it premieres.