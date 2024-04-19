Marvel Rumor Teases Paul Bettany's Vision Return - And It Sounds Similar To WandaVision

Throughout the Multiverse Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has spawned numerous story threads across film and television. While some have been followed up on and explored further, others seem to have been left behind. One of the most prominent to fall in the latter category is the status of Vision (Paul Bettany), whose remains are brought back from the dead in a blue-and-white form on the Easter egg-filled "WandaVision." He's last seen going through an existential crisis as he tries to figure out who he is, leaving Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Westview behind.

Years have passed since "WandaVision," which endures as the MCU's creepiest entry, reached Disney+, and Vision has yet to return. But according to entertainment insider Daniel Richtman, he could come back soon in a familiar way. Richtman claimed in a Patreon post that on the Disney+ series "Vision Quest," the character will return to being a family man with children, Vivian and Vin Vision. This isn't unlike the role the Hex version of Vision — the one created by Wanda — played on "WandaVision," helping raise their two sons, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne).

If this rumor turns out to be true, then it seems that "Vision Quest" will closely follow a notable Marvel Comics story.