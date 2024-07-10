Marvel Had One Important Demand For Wolverine's Movie Return

When it comes to mapping out one of the biggest dream team-ups in comic book movie history, it's understandable that it comes with a checklist to stick to. Even the original "Deadpool" had rules everyone had to follow on set, so this was no different. In the case of "Deadpool & Wolverine" — the eagerly anticipated threequel that finally sees Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) cross swords and knuckle knives — one essential detail was that Wolverine was of the comic-accurate kind, by rule of MCU head Kevin Feige.

It had already been revealed that drugs were the one thing Marvel actually banned from the movie. However, during the world press tour, "Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy recalled (via ComicBook.com) the demands he was given by Feige, who was an associate producer on the original "X-Men" movie. "[Feige] said, 'Yes, but he wears the yellow. Can he finally wear the yellow?'" the director recalled. "And we began."

It might seem like a simple task, but backtrack a few years in the "Deadpool" movie timeline, and the idea of even seeing these two characters on screen one more time seemed impossible. In Feige's eyes, "Let's f***ing go" was more "Hell f***ing no" — until one half of this super-dysfunctional double act gave the other half a call out of nowhere, allowing wheels to turn and claws to be sharpened once more.