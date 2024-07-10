The Real Reason This Star From The Boys Didn't Play Captain America

Prime Video has assembled a masterclass roster of actors to spearhead "The Boys," arguably the most popular superhero program on television. While the cast was born to play their respective roles, many might not know that one of the show's biggest stars was once in the running to play Captain America. In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, The Deep actor Chace Crawford opened up about how he lost the opportunity to play Marvel Studios' star-spangled hero thanks to his headlining "Gossip Girl" role. "But then they were like, 'He's on a TV show?'" the actor exclaimed. "'Wait, he's contracted on a TV show?' They had no idea."

"Gossip Girl" debuted in 2007 and pretty much became a cultural phenomenon the moment it arrived. The extremely popular teen series, which typically produced 20+ episodes per season, featured Crawford in one of the lead roles as Nate Archibald. "That kind of killed [the Marvel deal] last minute. But I guess they had a screen-test suit made," Crawford recalled.

Considering how well-received his performance is on "The Boys," one can't help but imagine how great the actor would have been as Captain America. But, as he points out, he was cut from the running early into the casting process, and the studio had its eyes set on around 10 to 12 other actors at the time.