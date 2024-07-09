The Boys Scene That Almost Gave One Star A Panic Attack

Even going into "The Boys" knowing there are some truly disturbing scenes across its run, there are still moments that take hardcore fans, and the actors themselves, by surprise. When it comes to certain raunchy scenes, especially the ones featuring The Deep (Chace Crawford) and his favorite octopus, even Amazon Prime had to ask the show to tone some things down. But those moments didn't just make executives sweat. Crawford himself nearly had a panic attack over the prospect of shooting such a thing. It's not exactly the kind of scene they prepare you for in acting classes.

The big octopus scene comes during, where else, Season 3's "Herogasm" episode when The Deep gets intimate with the mollusk. Crawford revealed to Rolling Stone, "I was in total denial about it. And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack." It sounds like something he wasn't expecting to happen when initially signing on for the role, but luckily, he was able to relay his concerns to showrunner Eric Kripke.

"I was worried about the scene," Crawford continued. "I'm like, 'How are we gonna do this? What are the angles gonna be? How naked do I have to be?' [Kripke] changed one shot for me. And it was great." Between the octopus romance and having a woman assault his character's gills earlier in the show's run, Crawford has been at the center of several "Boys" scenes that were seriously gross to film.