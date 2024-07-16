The 5 Worst Ryan Gosling Movies, According To Rotten Tomatoes

At this point, everybody knows that Ryan Gosling, three-time Academy Award nominee, is a bona-fide movie star. After getting his start in the weepy Nicholas Sparks adaptation "The Notebook" in 2004, Gosling earned his first Oscar nod for 2006's "Half Nelson" and started appearing in other independent films that gave him a chance to show his considerable range, including 2007's "Lars and the Real Girl" and 2010's marriage drama "Blue Valentine." By the time the Canadian native appeared in the ensemble cast of "Crazy, Stupid, Love." in 2011 — the same year he led the solo effort "Drive" — it was clear that Gosling was an unstoppable force in Hollywood.

This is all to say that, throughout Gosling's extensive filmography, it's tough to find any real stinkers on his resumé. Rotten Tomatoes, however, ranked all of Gosling's films to date, and some definitely boast lower ratings than massive hits like "Barbie," "La La Land," or "The Big Short" — even "The Fall Guy," which underperformed at the box office, fared solidly with critics. So which Ryan Gosling movies are the worst ones he's ever done according to the review-aggregation site? Let's count them down until we find the worst critical flop in his catalogue — and figure out why they got bad reviews, despite typically solid performances from the man himself.