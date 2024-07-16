Mayim Bialik's What Not To Wear Controversy, Explained

They say the clothes make the person, but when "The Big Bang Theory" and "Blossom" star Mayim Bialik appeared on "What Not to Wear" in 2022, the show ignored a fundamental part of what makes the actor feel like herself — namely her self-described Conservadox Judaism. In accordance with her spiritual beliefs, there was a period of time when Bialik didn't wear pants (and neither did her "Big Bang Theory" character, Amy Farrah Fowler), and to this day, she avoids wearing anything revealing. That wasn't something the show's hosts seemed to understand. Bialik claimed in an article for Tablet (quoted by Entertainment Weekly in 2009) that her explanation for wanting to remain modest was ignored by the show's producers.

"When we filmed me revealing the final outfits they picked, I gently pointed out that skirts above the knee are not something I'd wear, and that I wouldn't wear sleeveless shirts or dresses without something to cover my arms once I left the set," she wrote at the time. "When the show aired, I saw that my qualifications and explanations did not survive the cutting room."

On-air, Clinton and Stacey responded to her request to keep her wardrobe modest by reacting negatively to Bialik's choices in an attempt to get her to modernize her look. "It seems like she's uncomfortable with her body a little bit," Clinton observed while reviewing Bialik's pre-makeover clothing choices during the program. When they re-dressed her for the show, Stacey told Bialik her mission was to "unleash her inner sex goddess." The end result was a modernized but conservative wardrobe for Bialik, who went on to admit that she did eventually find the right middle ground between her own style and the new one offered up by the reality program.