Why Doesn't Amy Farrah Fowler Wear Pants On The Big Bang Theory?

However you felt about "The Big Bang Theory" during its 12-season run on CBS, few could argue the series was immaculately cast from top to bottom. And even fewer could argue the creative team didn't hit the casting jackpot when they brought Mayim Bialik aboard late in Season 3. The former child star (and real-life Ph.D.) entered the fray as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, the buttoned-up and devilishly dead-pan neuroscientist who eventually wins the heart of Dr. Sheldon Cooper. And yes, the duo's unorthodox romance became the stuff of "Big Bang Theory" legend.

But we're betting even some diehard fans didn't notice it unfolds almost entirely with Amy decked out in skirts and tights. Even fewer likely realize that was the case because Bialik's religious beliefs deem that she rarely, if ever, wears pants. The actor confirmed as much in a post to her website Grok Nation, writing, "I don't wear pants hardly ever out of the house," before adding it's been more than a decade since she'd done so in following the Jewish standards of tznius — which means dressing and conducting yourself modestly in public.

Bialik made that claim while discussing a pair of "The Big Bang Theory" episodes that required her to don pants, noting the first instance was a scene that specifically references Amy's sweatpants. The second came during Season 12's infamous paintball episode in which Amy dons camouflage attire appropriate for running around a forested battlefield.