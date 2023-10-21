Why Doesn't Amy Farrah Fowler Wear Pants On The Big Bang Theory?
However you felt about "The Big Bang Theory" during its 12-season run on CBS, few could argue the series was immaculately cast from top to bottom. And even fewer could argue the creative team didn't hit the casting jackpot when they brought Mayim Bialik aboard late in Season 3. The former child star (and real-life Ph.D.) entered the fray as Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler, the buttoned-up and devilishly dead-pan neuroscientist who eventually wins the heart of Dr. Sheldon Cooper. And yes, the duo's unorthodox romance became the stuff of "Big Bang Theory" legend.
But we're betting even some diehard fans didn't notice it unfolds almost entirely with Amy decked out in skirts and tights. Even fewer likely realize that was the case because Bialik's religious beliefs deem that she rarely, if ever, wears pants. The actor confirmed as much in a post to her website Grok Nation, writing, "I don't wear pants hardly ever out of the house," before adding it's been more than a decade since she'd done so in following the Jewish standards of tznius — which means dressing and conducting yourself modestly in public.
Bialik made that claim while discussing a pair of "The Big Bang Theory" episodes that required her to don pants, noting the first instance was a scene that specifically references Amy's sweatpants. The second came during Season 12's infamous paintball episode in which Amy dons camouflage attire appropriate for running around a forested battlefield.
Mayim Bialik says the paintball episode was a blast to shoot in spite of her wardrobe concerns
Mayim Bialik would discuss shooting the paintball episode of "The Big Bang Theory" in greater detail. While the actor made clear she wasn't thrilled about her wardrobe, she admitted she was comfortable enough, writing, "I was glad the jacket was roomy and comfy, so I didn't feel AS self-conscious as I usually do." She added, "It also was very reasonable to me that my character would indeed wear pants to play paintball."
More importantly, Bialik noted the sub-tactical gear was sort of welcome, as the scene required the cast to work outdoors, and it was unusually cold in the Los Angeles area that day. "The day we filmed outside, it was COLD for us," she penned, claiming temps topped out in the mid-50s. She said some co-stars were even donning puffy coats and hand warmers between takes, though her typical habit of layering put her in a better position to deal with the climate.
Perhaps more challenging for the cast is that the location shoot required much earlier call times; they were not shooting in front of a live studio audience as usual. Bialik noted in the Grok Nation piece, "This is rare for us, so it took some getting used to." But she conceded the combination actually led to a fun day of shooting all around, writing, "Many of us were very sleepy and kind of punch drunk, and we ended up laughing a lot all day — which was nice." And if you've seen the episode, you know that joy more than shows through.