House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 5's Gross Game Of Thrones Callback Explained

After killing your enemy, it's pretty reprehensible to then take the head of their faithful animal companion and put it on display like it's a parade float (not that this is necessarily a common dilemma, but in Westeros it sure is). Direwolves and dragons, though, are intrinsically linked to their human counterparts in this universe, which makes this move that much more insidious.

Let's look back at Robb Stark and Grey Wind, who first meet in the pilot when Robb's father Ned (Sean Bean) and his children discover a litter of direwolf puppies in the woods near Winterfell. The litter's mother is dead after an altercation with a stag, and despite initially objecting, Ned agrees to let each of his children take one direwolf and raise them when his "bastard" child Jon Snow (Kit Harington) points out that the pups represent the sigil of House Stark. The direwolves don't fare particularly well during "Game of Thrones," but as we see with Jon and his wolf Ghost, they're almost psychically linked; Robb's younger brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright) can even "warg" into his wolf and exist within the animal's mind.

Targaryens, similarly, are bonded to the dragons they ride, and Rhaenys rode Meleys for decades before "House of the Dragon's" narrative even begins. The two are essentially one being while they're in the air, and the look in Rhaenys' eye as she watches her dragon die before her is absolutely crushing. Showing off the heads of Grey Wind and Meleys after the fact is especially vile when you consider that these creatures represent a real part of their fallen companions.