Interview With The Vampire: Why Claudia Looks So Different In Season 2
Fans of "Interview with the Vampire" might have noticed something unique about Claudia, even though you've definitely seen the character before. Despite being a non-aging vampire, she looks a little different. And that happens to be because the role of Claudia was recast for Season 2.
Claudia was originally played by Bailey Bass during Season 1. But for Season 2, the character is played by Delainey Hayles. Hayles takes the character through years of internal development before she meets a tragic end alongside her vampiric lover, Madeleine Eparvier (Roxane Duran). As in the book, both Madeleine and Claudia are exposed to bright sunlight by a coven of vampires at the Théâtre des Vampires, who put Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) on trial for breaking the Great Laws. Claudia burns to death while singing her signature song from her production at the theatre.
As of this writing, there's no word as to whether or not Claudia will return to the series somehow, either as an apparition of some sort or perhaps being resurrected in some way. But there is some hint as to why Bailey Bass didn't join the cast for the show's second season.
Bailey Bass is possibly busy filming some Avatar sequels
While AMC hasn't given a reason for recasting Claudia, it appears that the shooting dates for the second season of "Interview with the Vampire" might have clashed with those of another project Bailey Bass is involved in — the third "Avatar" film. She was introduced in "Avatar: The Way of Water" as Tsireya.
People Magazine, quoting Sam Worthington, noted that filming for "Avatar 3" was set to begin a month from January 2024. As such, it's likely the film began shooting in February or March 2024. The creation of each "Avatar" movie is notoriously complex, and the films take a lot of time to put together. Unfortunately, the second season of "Interview with the Vampire" commenced shooting again around the same time in Prague after the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded, with additional shooting in France and New Orleans. Since Claudia is heavily involved in Season 2, it's likely Bass couldn't be in two places at once. Ergo, a recasting was in order.
Bass continues to work in non-"Avatar" related projects, appearing in the pilot for the television series "At That Age" and popped up in the film "Psycho Sweet 16." Only time will tell where her career goes after her time in the world of "Avatar" comes to an end.