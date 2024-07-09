Interview With The Vampire: Why Claudia Looks So Different In Season 2

Fans of "Interview with the Vampire" might have noticed something unique about Claudia, even though you've definitely seen the character before. Despite being a non-aging vampire, she looks a little different. And that happens to be because the role of Claudia was recast for Season 2.

Claudia was originally played by Bailey Bass during Season 1. But for Season 2, the character is played by Delainey Hayles. Hayles takes the character through years of internal development before she meets a tragic end alongside her vampiric lover, Madeleine Eparvier (Roxane Duran). As in the book, both Madeleine and Claudia are exposed to bright sunlight by a coven of vampires at the Théâtre des Vampires, who put Claudia and Louis (Jacob Anderson) on trial for breaking the Great Laws. Claudia burns to death while singing her signature song from her production at the theatre.

As of this writing, there's no word as to whether or not Claudia will return to the series somehow, either as an apparition of some sort or perhaps being resurrected in some way. But there is some hint as to why Bailey Bass didn't join the cast for the show's second season.