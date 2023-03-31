Interview With The Vampire Season 2 Recasts Claudia As Bailey Bass Departs

In late 2022, AMC unveiled the first season of its stab at author Anne Rice's "Interview With the Vampire," which was immediately showered with praise. Despite deviating a bit from the books, the series' acting, costume design, story, and more received acclaim from all sides, justifying the Season 2 renewal announcement that reached the public before Season 1 even began. As the wait continues for this highly-anticipated set of episodes, though, it seems that the AMC hit will feature a major cast shakeup: Bailey Bass has departed the series and, therefore, the role of Claudia.

"Due to a variety of unforeseen circumstances I'm unable to return to Anne Rice's 'Interview With the Vampire' for the second season," Bass shared in a March 31, 2023 statement, voicing her appreciation for the cast, crew, and fans that made portraying Claudia such a special experience for her. A spokesperson for AMC also commented on the situation, commending Bailey for her work in the role and wishing her the best in her future endeavors. They also shared that Delainey Hayles has signed on to take over as Claudia (via Variety).

Seeing as Bailey Bass was a standout on "Interview With a Vampire" throughout Season 1, Delainey Hayles has some big shoes to fill. Surely, her acting experience and endorsement from Bass herself will go a long way in her finding success.