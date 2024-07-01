Ewan Mitchell's Full-Frontal House Of The Dragon Nude Scene, Explained

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3 — "The Burning Mill"

Ever since his legendarily large dragon Vhagar killed both his nephew and another dragon, Prince Aemond Targaryen, played by Ewan Mitchell, has been seriously out of sorts. Though Aemond's intentions weren't quite clear at the end of "House of the Dragon" Season 1, when the battle occurs, it's slowly revealed during Aemond's scenes with brothel proprietor Sylvi (Michelle Bonnard) in Season 2 that he deeply regrets what happened to Lucerys Velaryon (Elliott Grihault). These apparent therapy sessions, however, may be coming to an end after the third episode, "The Burning Mill," where Aemond is discovered in Sylvi's arms by his cruel older brother King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney). Aemond walks away from Sylvi, saying she's worth nothing to him ... and in the process, Mitchell appears completely nude.

In an interview with Vulture, Mitchell told interviewer Sean T. Collins that he wanted Aemond's completely nude moment to completely surprise the audience. Collins prompts Mitchell with a question about the logistics, saying, "I have a feeling you're about to get a reaction at a volume few people on this show have seen before. Did you have that in mind while shooting it?"

"Scenes like this start with a conversation about how far you're prepared to go," Mitchell responded. "It wasn't a choice we made lightly. But it's true to Aemond that he shocks the audience. Weakness is not part of Aemond's vocabulary."