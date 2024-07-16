The Big Bang Theory Star Emily Osment Wants On Her Young Sheldon Spin-Off
Emily Osment will reprise her role as Mandy McAllister on the upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and she hopes to see another actor join her for the ride. As it stands, Osment doesn't know what to expect from the sitcom about the titular newlyweds, but she hopes "The Big Bang Theory" alum Jerry O'Connell is able to return as Georgie in some capacity.
"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator," the Mandy actor told ET. Osment is one of the show's main stars, so she probably has some sway behind the scenes. But will it be enough to convince them to find a spot for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" star?
O'Connell played the older version of Sheldon Cooper's brother on "The Big Bang Theory," becoming a fan favorite in the process. However, the "Young Sheldon" spin-off will focus on the character's younger self, with Montana Jordan returning to the fold. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if the creators of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" can find a place for both actors, but O'Connell is open to being part of the festivities.
Jerry O'Connell has already auditioned for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
The story of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will pick up immediately after the events of "Young Sheldon's" emotionally devastating finale, with the spin-off following the newlyweds as they deal with the aftermath of George Sr.'s (Lance Barber) death while navigating married life. If Jerry O'Connell returns, it would likely be as a narrator, but the veteran actor seems open to anything.
Following the announcement that the "Georgie & Mandy" series had been greenlit, O'Connell appeared on "The Talk" and jokingly auditioned for the role of his old character in front of Emily Osment. The performance saw him put on a curly wig and give his best Georgie impersonation, but only time will tell if it was enough for him to secure a spot in the upcoming spin-off's cast.
O'Connell's status is still up in the air, but fans can rest assured knowing that "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will bring back two other key "Young Sheldon" actors. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones are returning as Mandy's parents, Jim and Audrey McAllister, which should lead to some entertaining scenarios. Here's hoping that O'Connell will join them in some capacity, as Osment — and many fans — want to see it happen.