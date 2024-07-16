The Big Bang Theory Star Emily Osment Wants On Her Young Sheldon Spin-Off

Emily Osment will reprise her role as Mandy McAllister on the upcoming "Young Sheldon" spin-off "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," and she hopes to see another actor join her for the ride. As it stands, Osment doesn't know what to expect from the sitcom about the titular newlyweds, but she hopes "The Big Bang Theory" alum Jerry O'Connell is able to return as Georgie in some capacity.

"I run into Jerry O'Connell so much in my neighborhood, who of course plays older Georgie, and I'm trying to figure out how to get him back on in some way. Maybe he'll be the narrator," the Mandy actor told ET. Osment is one of the show's main stars, so she probably has some sway behind the scenes. But will it be enough to convince them to find a spot for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" star?

O'Connell played the older version of Sheldon Cooper's brother on "The Big Bang Theory," becoming a fan favorite in the process. However, the "Young Sheldon" spin-off will focus on the character's younger self, with Montana Jordan returning to the fold. As of this writing, it remains to be seen if the creators of "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" can find a place for both actors, but O'Connell is open to being part of the festivities.