Young Sheldon's Series Finale Was Devastating & Twitter Is Not Holding Back
Everyone expected the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 finale to be the saddest episode of the entire series, and their predictions came true. George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) died from a heart attack in the penultimate episode, a moment that was set in stone since the show's inception based on what Sheldon (Jim Parsons) told everyone on "The Big Bang Theory." As such, the closing chapter was centered around goodbyes and new beginnings — and some fans weren't ready for its devastating effects.
Understandably, some "Young Sheldon" viewers couldn't hold back their tears during George's funeral, and they took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss their heartache. "God I'm sobbing with the new Young Sheldon," @LoverJadin13 wrote along with a crying emoji. This view was echoed by @AndrewCollet, who highlighted one specific scene as a tear-inducing moment. "Missy standing at the casket. That broke me."
Needless to say, the "Young Sheldon" moment everyone was dreading and that the "Big Bang Theory spin-off had been planning for since Season 1 lived up to the hype and delivered the sort of emotional rollercoaster that all good finales should. With that in mind, let's take a look at more reactions from dismayed fans.
The Young Sheldon finale made some fans feel terrible
It is a sitcom, so the "Young Sheldon” finale contains some funny scenes, but it seems that most viewers didn't come out of the experience with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts. That said, many fans were impressed by how the episode handled such hard-hitting material. "The acting is incredible, I feel terrible for these people," @wishmethebest_ said following the series finale.
Meanwhile, some viewers made the mistake of watching the finale first thing in the morning, ultimately leaving them in a downbeat mood. "Finally watched the finale of Young Sheldon. That was a terrible idea to start the day, @TheDanKingerski wrote. "Absolute sledgehammer."
Despite the show delivering an emotional gut-punch the its audience, many fans are sad to say goodbye to the "Big Bang Theory" prequel series, which has been a regular staple of network television since 2018. "Watched Young Sheldon's last 2 episodes. The penultimate was so [good], the finale left me wanting for more. I'm gonna miss it," @forg9587 added. "Not many of these type of comfort watching sitcoms in the US TV these days."