Young Sheldon's Series Finale Was Devastating & Twitter Is Not Holding Back

Everyone expected the "Young Sheldon" Season 7 finale to be the saddest episode of the entire series, and their predictions came true. George Cooper Sr. (Lance Barber) died from a heart attack in the penultimate episode, a moment that was set in stone since the show's inception based on what Sheldon (Jim Parsons) told everyone on "The Big Bang Theory." As such, the closing chapter was centered around goodbyes and new beginnings — and some fans weren't ready for its devastating effects.

Understandably, some "Young Sheldon" viewers couldn't hold back their tears during George's funeral, and they took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss their heartache. "God I'm sobbing with the new Young Sheldon," @LoverJadin13 wrote along with a crying emoji. This view was echoed by @AndrewCollet, who highlighted one specific scene as a tear-inducing moment. "Missy standing at the casket. That broke me."

Needless to say, the "Young Sheldon" moment everyone was dreading and that the "Big Bang Theory spin-off had been planning for since Season 1 lived up to the hype and delivered the sort of emotional rollercoaster that all good finales should. With that in mind, let's take a look at more reactions from dismayed fans.