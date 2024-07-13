Marvel Confirmed What Happens When Deadpool Dies

With his high-level healing factor, Deadpool is one of the most unkillable people in the Marvel Universe. No matter the situation, opponent, damage, or violence he faces, the antihero can rebound from practically anything thanks to his impressive abilities. However, answering whether Deadpool can actually die requires more than a simple yes or no.

In 2020, Marvel published a number of comics featuring how several heroes met their ultimate end. In "Captain Marvel: The End," Carol Danvers sacrifices herself by restarting a sun to save her friends. In "Doctor Strange: The End," Strange ends his own life to free Ilyana Rasputin and make her the new Sorcerer Supreme while living on as a spirit in the Sanctum Santorum. In "Deadpool: The End" (by Joe Kelly, Mike Hawthorne, Victor Olazaba, Ruth Redmond, and VC's Joe Sabino), Marvel presents what would happen to Wade Wilson during his own sacrifice, which involved his daughter, Death, and even Mephisto.

Despite Thanos once cursing Deadpool with the inability to die, a move the Mad Titan made to prevent Wade from ever encountering Death due to his jealousy over their unlikely relationship, the fourth wall-breaking character actually meets his demise in a heartfelt story that quickly gets raunchy. As it turns out, even getting practically wiped from existence doesn't necessarily spell the end for Deadpool.