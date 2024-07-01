What The A Quiet Place Series Looks Like Without Special Effects

"A Quiet Place: Day One" has finally arrived after years of waiting. A somber spin-off dominated by Lupita Nyong'o and Frodo the cat, it's yet another reminder that the Scott Beck and Bryan Woods-created franchise boasts one of the niftiest, most renewable concepts for a film series to come out of Hollywood in a long time. This time, building on the Millbrook-set opening of "A Quiet Place Part II," co-writer and director Michael Sarnoski trades the forests and corn fields of the previous installments for the urban environment of New York City. And the morbid spectacle of watching the aliens destroy the biggest city in the United States constitutes one of the film's key points of interest.

While we wait for more to be revealed about the process of making "Day One," it's as good a time as any to look back on how director John Krasinski and his team captured lightning in a bottle with the first two "A Quiet Place" films. Both films became notably huge successes for their budget brackets, and much of that success can be attributed to the way they made the most of every penny by using visual effects sparingly and efficiently. Sadly, there's no traditional VFX demo reel available online for either "A Quiet Place" or "A Quiet Place Part II," but the behind-the-scenes featurettes and B-roll footage provide plenty enough opportunity to marvel at how much of the horrifying alien carnage we see on screen was shot practically.