The Batman 2: Barry Keoghan Responds To Joker Return - With A Smile

In director and co-writer Matt Reeves' grounded, gritty take on Gotham City, Barry Keoghan's Joker is introduced as an "Unseen Arkham Prisoner." As he consoles the Riddler (Paul Dano), praising him for his attacks, the Joker's face is obstructed thanks to a silhouette. It was a brief but bone-chilling tease, leaving audiences questioning the motivations — and the future — of this iteration of the iconic villain. Following the film's release, Reeves debuted a lengthy deleted scene, which features Batman (Robert Pattinson) seeking advice from the Joker, reminiscent of agent Clarice's (Jodie Foster) prison cell rendezvous with serial killer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in "Silence of the Lambs."

Since that scene's debut, details have been slim on Keoghan's potential return as the Joker in the upcoming "Batman" sequel. When asked by Etalk if he plans on a sophomore stint as the Joker, Keoghan remained coy. "I can't really say anything about that ... It would be exciting, wouldn't it? To see the Joker come to life again," Keoghan said. After the interviewer admitted that Keoghan had to remain tight-lipped, the actor said, "My smile says all, you know what I mean?" with a loud, exaggerated smile, reminiscent of his Joker scene.

Keoghan's cheeky response is certainly encouraging for the fans of the Joker. The actor has consistently maintained that he's hoping for more Joker. Back in late 2022, Keoghan admitted in a chat with GQ that he hadn't been called back for a sequel, but that he was eager to return to the role.