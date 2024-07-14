The Big Bang Theory: Why The 139½ Hours Time Jump Is Deeper Than Fans Think

Die-hard fans of "The Big Bang Theory" might have caught small details like the supporting character who was missing from the series finale, as well as a costume-related Easter egg in that same episode, "The Stockholm Syndrome." But many of these devotees would likely be hard-pressed to figure out why the brief time jump mentioned at the start of the episode is so important.

Toward the end of the show's penultimate episode, "The Change Constant," a frustrated Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) accidentally destroys Sheldon Cooper's (Jim Parsons) atomic DNA model while following Amy Farrah Fowler's (Mayim Bialik) advice to put it in the closet if it bothers him so much. Two months later, Sheldon and Leonard complete the painstaking process of rebuilding the model, but that's not the exact amount of time it takes; as the two scientists put the finishing touches on the structure, Leonard quips, "This might be the glue talking, but that was a very pleasurable 139 1/2 hours."

That timeframe was particularly significant, as Galecki explained in Jessica Radloff's book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." According to the actor, that was the exact amount of time it took to watch "The Big Bang Theory" in its entirety. "It was the total number of hours of television we had produced," he said. "I think we were all so full of emotion. I don't remember specifically ... but I certainly didn't put that structure back together after each take. Thank God we had prop masters because that would have been a pain in the ass."