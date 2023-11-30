Big Bang Theory's Final Episode Was Missing Someone (But Only Real Fans Noticed)

"The Big Bang Theory" is all about family — mostly the sort you choose, not the kind you're born with. Ergo, it's not surprising that during the show's series finale, "The Stockholm Syndrome," the entire gang flies to Sweden with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) to watch the twosome accept the Nobel Peace Prize in Physics. While Sheldon has a climactic breakthrough mid-speech and realizes that he cares deeply about his friends, thanking them for standing by him for so many years, it's hard not to notice that none of his biological family members have managed to make the journey overseas to cheer him on.

The most egregious absence is that of Mary Cooper (Laurie Metcalf), who has long supported Sheldon through the ups and downs of life. Multiple fans posting to "The Big Bang Theory" subreddit couldn't help but point out that Mary's absence made no sense since the two characters are very close, and she's supported him through his ups and downs throughout the show's run. "I thought it was completely ridiculous that he flew his 5 friends over to Stockholm and not his mom," said u/magikarpcatcher. Another Redditor, u/alex_dlc, agreed. "Yeah, I expected his whole family to be there to tie in with Young Sheldon," they wrote. But there was an excellent reason why Laurie Metcalf missed the sitcom's final bow.