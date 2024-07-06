The 5 Worst Costumes Worn By James Gunn's Green Lantern, Ranked

When David Corenswet's Superman arrives on the big screen in the rebooted live-action DC Universe, he will be joined by a new Green Lantern. The film features Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who has been spotted in set photos wearing a surprising non-green costume and is known for sporting some iconic and hilarious looks in the pages of DC Comics.

Created by John Broome and Gil Kane and debuting in "Green Lantern" #59, Guy is a Green Lantern from Earth with a reputation for trouble due to his often childish and brash personality. While he's done good work in his career, he's also butted heads with many of his fellow superheroes, most famously in "Justice League International" (by Keith Giffen, J. M. DeMatteis, and Kevin Maguire), where Guy's awful attitude routinely gets under the skin of Batman, Black Canary, and Martian Manhunter in his quest to lead the team.

While Guy originally sports a similar Green Lantern costume to his fellow intergalactic space cops like Hal Jordan and John Stewart, his look eventually evolves into something fairly unique. From his bowl cut, oversized green boots, a vest with a huge, popped collar, and a massive silver belt, the hero's core appearance has remained remarkably stable over the decades. Fillion's costume, on the other hand, appears to be a mixture of Lord Tech and Mr. Terrific's look, though Guy does have his signature hairdo. But while some fans are disappointed by his live-action appearance, it's important to remember that Guy's worn some truly bizarre looks over the years in comics that tried — and failed — to reinvent him.