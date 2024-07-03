New Superman Set Pics Reveal James Gunn's Green Lantern Costume - And A Twist

At this rate, it almost feels like we'll see everything for James Gunn's "Superman" before the movie even comes out on July 11, 2025. Early "Superman" movie leaks made Twitter explode after seeing David Corenswet's Man of Steel both in costume and in action. Now, we have photos of Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) and Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) getting into some high-flying escapades — but there's a trend developing that may hint about how not everything is as it seems with these heroes.

FIRST LOOK SPOILER ALERT: The Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) joins Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Superman (David Corenswet) for a high-flying scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: John Kuntz, https://t.co/WLnOBQdLss pic.twitter.com/vvcXtuBIWG — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) July 3, 2024

Guy Gardner, Hawkgirl, Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Superman all seem to be working together, hinting toward some kind of team-up. However, when you look closely at Gardner's outfit, you see that he's sporting a Lord Tech logo. We know Maxwell Lord will be played by Sean Gunn in "Superman," but his presence may be more pronounced than some may have thought. The same Lord Tech icon can be found on Mister Terrific's uniform in other set photos, so it would seem these heroes are working to some degree with the potentially villainous manipulator.

Granted, the heroes and the public at large probably don't know that Lord's a shady figurehead at times, but that only makes him more dangerous. Despite all the set photos, we still don't know much about the plot of Gunn's next DC film, but these Lord outfits may hint toward an upcoming clash between Superman and some other heroes.