The Hunger Games Character Austin Butler Auditioned For

Austin Butler is one of the most in-demand young stars in all of Hollywood right now — so it might be surprising to learn that he auditioned for a huge young adult franchise and completely bombed.

Butler sat down with Jodie Comer, his co-star from "The Bikeriders," to chat with Buzzfeed Celeb for their "30 Questions" series; when the two started talking about some of their most surprising auditions throughout their career, Butler revealed that he tried out for a huge role in the "Hunger Games" movies. "I auditioned for The Hunger Games, and I didn't get it at all. I don't even think I got a callback. What's the character, Peeta?" Butler recalled, laughing with Comer (who, for her part, said she auditioned for "Mamma Mia!").

Still, it seems like Butler's feelings aren't hurt about not even getting a callback; he called Josh Hutcherson, who ultimately played Peeta Mellark, "great" in the film series. So who is Peeta, and how's Butler doing these days despite missing out on such an enormous opportunity? (Spoiler alert: Butler is totally fine, but we'll get to that in a moment.)