Jennifer Lawrence & Josh Hutcherson's Hunger Games Kiss Was A Mess

Throughout the "Hunger Games" franchise, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark's (Josh Hutcherson) relationship is rockier than your typical teen romance. It is, at times, one-sided, and with leering sponsors watching from afar, it's also full of deceit and manipulation for the sake of self-preservation. That's just how the cookie crumbles in a televised fight to the death.

Katniss and Peeta smooch on more than one occasion over the course of the four films, and the kisses range from audience-appeasing to awkward to genuinely passionate. According to Lawrence and Hutcherson, one in 2013's "The Hunger Games: Catching Fire" was not particularly pleasant. In an appearance on "Live! with Kelly and Michael," Hutcherson recalled the kiss, which took place after Peeta nearly died colliding with a forcefield.

"It was very slobbery," Hutcherson said. "It was right after Peeta had been knocked down and it wasn't looking too good for him." Emotions were running high, he recalled, and the kiss was a tear-filled event, among other, uh, facial emissions. "So, she was upset, she was crying, and when she was crying there was fluid here." The actor paused to point to his face. "And then when we kissed it was just fluid." It helped that the two were buddies. "Because we're such good friends it made it... less awkward."