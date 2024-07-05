Game Of Thrones Fans Keep Asking Jacob Anderson About An Infamous Body Part
These days, Jacob Anderson has — mostly — put "Game of Thrones" behind him, after six years and six seasons playing the loyal soldier Grey Worm on the hit HBO series. The star of AMC's acclaimed series "Interview with the Vampire," however, recently told Vanity Fair that there's one lingering issue that people still bring up about his character, and it's extremely weird.
After saying that, while appearing on a hit show, he has some trouble dealing with the "parasocial element," Anderson clarified: "There's this version of you that exists in people's heads or between people and the internet that's just not you. I find that a bit alarming." Interview David Canfield followed up by asking if Anderson ever dealt with that issue during his time on "Game of Thrones," and Anderson said yes ... and explained that people feel comfortable asking him some intensely invasive and downright bizarre questions in public.
Yeah, that's completely where I learned you have to know when to not look. You have to know when to switch it off a little bit," Anderson said. "The amount of times that people would stop me in the street, would stop me doing whatever I was doing and would ask me questions about my genitals. And I'd be like, 'Sorry, sir. This is a Tesco. I'm buying some raspberries right now. Could you not?' People felt an ownership over all of us, I think, that was quite alarming sometimes, and I find that part of it quite odd. I love my job and I know that's part of, it's part of the trade-off."
Who did Jacob Anderson play on Game of Thrones, and why were people asking him such weird questions?
Wait — why do people ask Jacob Anderson such sensitive questions in public? It probably has to do with the fact that his "Game of Thrones" character, Grey Worm, is introduced as a member of the Unsullied Army, later becoming their leader ... and it's well-known in the universe that every Unsullied soldier is castrated, ostensibly to remove all of their earthly desires. Unfortunately, by the time Grey Worm's beloved queen Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) arrives in Astapor, takes the Unsullied army, and offers them complete freedom — only for them to follow her anyway — he's already been mutilated by his previous owners. Grey Worm thrives under Daenerys, even falling in love with the dragon queen's closest advisor and fellow former slave Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel).
"Game of Thrones" doesn't really end well for anybody, and though Grey Worm survives, he goes through quite a lot. Missandei is captured and killed by Daenerys' enemy Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), and after Daenerys massacres innocents in King's Landing, she's killed for the good of the realm by her nephew and lover Jon Snow (Kit Harington). With all this in mind, when Anderson spoke to E! News in 2022 about the now-dormant Jon Snow spin-off, he said he didn't think it made sense for Grey Worm to appear in it.
"I think it would be pretty tense if he did [appear in the new spinoff with Jon Snow]," Anderson said. "I think the only way Grey Worm would show up in that show is to kill Jon Snow. I don't think Grey Worm would want to see him again ... I'd be very surprised if we saw Grey Worm again."
What has Jacob Anderson been doing since Game of Thrones?
Nowadays, Jacob Anderson is headlining another hit show with a fantastical, supernatural bent — "Interview with the Vampire," AMC's buzzy adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved novel. As series lead Louis de Pointe du Lac (the role played by Brad Pitt in the 1994 film adaptation) an extremely old vampire at odds with his maker Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Anderson has produced an incredibly powerful performance during the show's two seasons; in June of this year, the critical darling with a bonafide cult following was renewed for a third season on the network.
Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair interview, David Canfield asked — without getting into any terribly specific spoilers after the intense Season 2 finale, though the pair do delve into those in their conversation — about the wildest thing Anderson had to do as Louis, and he had an answer ready. "There was one evening where I was inside a metal coffin, partially submerged in freezing cold water. I think it was in a sewage museum, and I was completely submerged in what I can only assume were hundreds of thousands of little stones—and they're heavy when they're all together!" Anderson recalled. "I had blood on my face and I swallowed rocks and I was shivering from head to toe. Physically, that was the thing that felt like a real endurance thing. I'm glad to do it because it's a great moment, but what the hell?"
"Interview with the Vampire" is available to stream on AMC+ now.