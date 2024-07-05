Game Of Thrones Fans Keep Asking Jacob Anderson About An Infamous Body Part

These days, Jacob Anderson has — mostly — put "Game of Thrones" behind him, after six years and six seasons playing the loyal soldier Grey Worm on the hit HBO series. The star of AMC's acclaimed series "Interview with the Vampire," however, recently told Vanity Fair that there's one lingering issue that people still bring up about his character, and it's extremely weird.

After saying that, while appearing on a hit show, he has some trouble dealing with the "parasocial element," Anderson clarified: "There's this version of you that exists in people's heads or between people and the internet that's just not you. I find that a bit alarming." Interview David Canfield followed up by asking if Anderson ever dealt with that issue during his time on "Game of Thrones," and Anderson said yes ... and explained that people feel comfortable asking him some intensely invasive and downright bizarre questions in public.

Yeah, that's completely where I learned you have to know when to not look. You have to know when to switch it off a little bit," Anderson said. "The amount of times that people would stop me in the street, would stop me doing whatever I was doing and would ask me questions about my genitals. And I'd be like, 'Sorry, sir. This is a Tesco. I'm buying some raspberries right now. Could you not?' People felt an ownership over all of us, I think, that was quite alarming sometimes, and I find that part of it quite odd. I love my job and I know that's part of, it's part of the trade-off."