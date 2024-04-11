Game Of Thrones' Jon Snow Sequel Is Dead - Thank God

The Jon Snow-centered spin-off of "Game of Thrones" is apparently dead, and unlike Jon in that original series, it should stay dead.

Kit Harington himself recently told ScreenRant while promoting his new project "Blood for Dust" that the Jon Snow show is on hold ... probably forever. "Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough," Harington told the outlet. "So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf."

This might seem like disappointing news for "Game of Thrones" fans, but the truth is that the Jon Snow spin-off probably shouldn't ever see the light of day. At the end of the original series, Jon rides off into the icy North after killing his queen, lover, and aunt Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) over the tiny little issue of her becoming a genocidal maniac rather abruptly. Once again a member of The Night's Watch — an organization that no longer serves any purpose due to the fact that the Night King and his army of White Walkers and wights were defeated already — Jon embarks on a nebulous new journey alongside his faithful direwolf Ghost and close friend Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju). There's nothing more that needs to be said about Jon's future, and any explanations given as to why he's banished to the now-defunct Night's Watch will likely just be frustrating and stupid, so the Jon Snow spin-off can remain on the shelf indefinitely as far as we're concerned.