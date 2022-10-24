House Of The Dragon Showrunner Explains Daemon's Violent Outburst In The Finale

Throughout the first season of "House of the Dragon," one thing has been pretty clear: Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, isn't exactly a stand-up guy. The chaotic and troublesome brother of King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Daemon kicks off the series at large by brutally executing criminals on behalf of the City Watch, and it's immediately clear that nobody on Viserys' small council thinks he should be anywhere near the Iron Throne. Unfortunately for those naysayers, Daemon gets pretty close to the crown... kind of. Eventually.

After a time jump that brings the events of "House of the Dragon" ahead by a decade, Daemon marries his niece and Viserys' daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), with whom he shared an unfinished romantic tryst during her younger years. (Yes, everybody is cool with incest, because that's kind of just what Targaryens do.) Daemon, as consort to Rhaenyra, is supposed to watch as his wife sits on the Iron Throne, but after Viserys dies, the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons officially begins when Viserys' widow Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) installs her son Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) onto the Iron Throne.

Daemon wants to go to war for his wife, but one shocking realization leads to a particularly brutal moment in the finale. Now, showrunner and co-creator Ryan Condal is breaking down Daemon's latest dirty deed.