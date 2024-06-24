House Of The Dragon: The Real Reason The Targaryens Married Each Other

There are a few truths universally acknowledged in the "Game of Thrones" franchise. First off, don't get too attached to any characters, since they'll probably die. Blood and clothes will both be shed (usually not at once, but it's been known to happen). Also, there will be incest.

First "normalized" in the original "Game of Thrones" series — more on that in a bit — relations between family members has hit somewhat of a nadir, so to speak, in the first major spin-off and prequel "House of the Dragon." Within the first season, audiences watched as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played in her teenage years by Milly Alcock and as an adult by Emma D'Arcy, started developing strange feelings for her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith); the two ultimately marry in the seventh episode, "Driftmark."

Rhaenyra's two eldest sons Jacaerys and Lucerys (Harry Collett and Elliott Grihault) are betrothed from a young age to Baela and Rhaena (Bethany Antonia and Phoebe Campbell), and if Jacaerys and Lucerys were the legitimate sons of Rhaenyra's first husband Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan), they'd be engaged to their own cousins. (Luckily for that one aspect of their lives, Jacaerys and Lucerys were fathered by Ryan Corr's Ser Harwin Strong; Lucerys also dies before he can marry a girl he thinks is related to him). The children of Alicent Hightower (a young Emily Carey and an older Olivia Cooke) and King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) end up marrying each other, in the case of Alicent's eldest son Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) and his sister-wife Queen Helaena (Phia Saban).

Okay, so — that's a lot of incest. But why is there so much incest on both "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," particularly amongst House Targaryen?