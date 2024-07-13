Harry Potter In The Vietnam War Is The Most Outrageous AI Movie Trailer Yet

These days, artificial intelligence-generated movie trailers and concepts are a dime a dozen. The most successful ones are the ideas that take an existing IP and expand upon them in a unique, unconventional way. Consider the AI-generated "Harry Potter" clip that transforms the Wizarding World into a lusty telenovela — it's intriguing, bold, and definitely unlike anything we could expect from the source material. It seems like AI-generated trailers are getting even more outrageous, as we now know what "Harry Potter" set during the Vietnam War looks like. Spoiler alert: There's no magic, just the horrors of war.

YouTuber user demonflyingfox has created an out-of-this-world concept trailer that imagines J.K. Rowling's iconic character battling in the brutal war. The trailer's visuals are stellar and pretty much push the AI model to its limits, spitting out decent renditions of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more. Of course, the real WTF factor comes from the insane concept. The trailer presents a world where soldier Harry is tasked to kill Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) during the middle of the Vietnam War in what's pretty much a riff on Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now."

The concept trailer takes considerable cues from the 1979 war opus, repackaging iconic visuals from that film. What makes this concept particularly confusing is that there are no wands involved. It's literally just the magic-less Harry navigating the horrors of the Vietnam War with no real connection to the source material besides established character frameworks. If anything, it's a bold interpretation, but one that really doesn't serve much purpose beyond shock value.