Harry Potter In The Vietnam War Is The Most Outrageous AI Movie Trailer Yet
These days, artificial intelligence-generated movie trailers and concepts are a dime a dozen. The most successful ones are the ideas that take an existing IP and expand upon them in a unique, unconventional way. Consider the AI-generated "Harry Potter" clip that transforms the Wizarding World into a lusty telenovela — it's intriguing, bold, and definitely unlike anything we could expect from the source material. It seems like AI-generated trailers are getting even more outrageous, as we now know what "Harry Potter" set during the Vietnam War looks like. Spoiler alert: There's no magic, just the horrors of war.
YouTuber user demonflyingfox has created an out-of-this-world concept trailer that imagines J.K. Rowling's iconic character battling in the brutal war. The trailer's visuals are stellar and pretty much push the AI model to its limits, spitting out decent renditions of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and more. Of course, the real WTF factor comes from the insane concept. The trailer presents a world where soldier Harry is tasked to kill Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) during the middle of the Vietnam War in what's pretty much a riff on Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now."
The concept trailer takes considerable cues from the 1979 war opus, repackaging iconic visuals from that film. What makes this concept particularly confusing is that there are no wands involved. It's literally just the magic-less Harry navigating the horrors of the Vietnam War with no real connection to the source material besides established character frameworks. If anything, it's a bold interpretation, but one that really doesn't serve much purpose beyond shock value.
We're (thankfully) not getting Harry Potter in Vietnam
The trailer is genuinely well-made and adequately transports actors from the "Harry Potter" franchise to Vietnam. It also does a pretty great job of repackaging and remixing some of the iconic visuals from "Apocalypse Now" with the British actors we know and love. Beyond that, the AI trailer features a decent enough voiceover, which attempts to mimic Daniel Radcliffe's voice. In the trailer, Harry is narrating his journey in Vietnam and how his mission transcends defeating Voldemort. While the AI trailer looks great, we're definitely not getting a "Harry Potter" flick in Vietnam.
After all, the idea is 100% outrageous and wouldn't even be considered worthy of a pitch considering it doesn't make use of the ideas that make "Harry Potter" so special, like magic and Hogwarts (seriously, where is it?). Without those key components, the awe-inspiring, child-friendly franchise is just another run-of-the-mill story about good versus evil. Though the Vietnam idea is intriguing (seeing Harry with a gun is really weird), the concept trailer does nothing with the IP's unique aspects.
Audiences can, however, expect the franchise to get a new coat of paint in the next few years. HBO is currently working on a "Harry Potter" TV show, and it'll feature a brand-new cast. While that project is still in early development and won't manifest for a while, Radcliffe is already looking forward to the future of the series. The "Harry Potter" headliner recently revealed which book he wants to see adapted into the HBO series, and his answer is sure to shock some fans.