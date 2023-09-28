Harry Potter As A Telenovela Gives Us The Most Cursed Version Of Dobby
In the same way that theatre directors can't stop frothing at the idea of reimagining Shakespeare ("But no one's ever done 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' as a Midwest Rave from the early 2010s before!"), the internet physically cannot stop using AI to reboot the "Harry Potter" franchise in different genres. First, digital artist the_ai_dreams gave the Boy Who Lived a James Cameron's "Avatar" makeover and now we've got a look at what Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) might look like if he starred in a telenovela instead of a fantasy blockbuster franchise.
YouTube channel WhiskyAI posted a brief clip, approximately 90 seconds long, of what a "Harry Potter"-themed telenovela might look like and it is ... unnervingly sensual. An acoustic guitar strums lightly in the background as well-dressed or otherwise sultry versions of the famous characters appear, many of whom drop one-liners that wouldn't make sense in the original formatting of the film series but work in hilarious harmony with the overdramatized new format.
The plot changes a little bit, too, because we're pretty sure that Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) murders the Dursleys so that young Harry can go to Hogwarts. And, despite our best efforts, we can't recall an affair between Professor McGonagall and Harry either, nor a feud between Cho Chang (Katie Leung) and Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). Most distressing of all, however, is that WhiskyAI reimagines Dobby the house elf (Toby Jones) as a human character who just so happens to still look a little bit like his, uh, "normal" self.
Fans are loving the Harry Potter telenovela parody (even Dobby)
WhiskyAI's video did numbers over on Reddit, where the responses were appropriately positive and inappropriately thirsty, even toward Human Dobby. u/Yobkaerf described the redesign of Harry's favorite house elf as "surprisingly and ridiculously hot." It was the other commenters, though, who made scrolling through beneath the video worth it.
u/niceshotpilot commented, "Total soap opera move, having Harry as a child for ... about five minutes until he mysteriously ages ten years. And just when I think HE'S the smoke show in that black suit, in comes Longbottom." But the best comment came from u/MayhemMessiah, who said, "The only problem is that it should be Enrique 'El Harry' Braulio Ruiz de la Garza de la Cruz Misericordia y la Santisima Trinidad Garcia Potter."
We didn't mention this earlier, but it seems like WhiskyAI's creation also uses the voices of the original actors from the "Harry Potter" franchise and just makes them speak Spanish wherever necessary. Nothing like a little authenticity when the video is an AI-generated reimagining of already fictitious characters, right? At this rate, there won't even be a point to Warner Bros. rebooting "Harry Potter" as a Max Original Series, even if we've already dream-cast most of the leading roles.