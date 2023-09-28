Harry Potter As A Telenovela Gives Us The Most Cursed Version Of Dobby

In the same way that theatre directors can't stop frothing at the idea of reimagining Shakespeare ("But no one's ever done 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' as a Midwest Rave from the early 2010s before!"), the internet physically cannot stop using AI to reboot the "Harry Potter" franchise in different genres. First, digital artist the_ai_dreams gave the Boy Who Lived a James Cameron's "Avatar" makeover and now we've got a look at what Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) might look like if he starred in a telenovela instead of a fantasy blockbuster franchise.

YouTube channel WhiskyAI posted a brief clip, approximately 90 seconds long, of what a "Harry Potter"-themed telenovela might look like and it is ... unnervingly sensual. An acoustic guitar strums lightly in the background as well-dressed or otherwise sultry versions of the famous characters appear, many of whom drop one-liners that wouldn't make sense in the original formatting of the film series but work in hilarious harmony with the overdramatized new format.

The plot changes a little bit, too, because we're pretty sure that Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) murders the Dursleys so that young Harry can go to Hogwarts. And, despite our best efforts, we can't recall an affair between Professor McGonagall and Harry either, nor a feud between Cho Chang (Katie Leung) and Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright). Most distressing of all, however, is that WhiskyAI reimagines Dobby the house elf (Toby Jones) as a human character who just so happens to still look a little bit like his, uh, "normal" self.