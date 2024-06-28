The Harry Potter Book Daniel Radcliffe Wants To See In The HBO TV Series
The "Harry Potter" series is coming to HBO, whether fans want it or not — and original franchise star Daniel Radcliffe is excited to see this particular book adapted for the small screen.
Radcliffe, who recently won his first Tony Award, spoke to People Magazine during the ceremony's red carpet — and when they asked which "Harry Potter" book he most wants to see reimagined, he said he can't wait to see what the show's team does with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," the final book in Joanne K. Rowling's series. "The last one, I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorite of the books and of the films," Radcliffe revealed.
It was recently announced that "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod would helm the series (via Variety), with Gardiner serving as the showrunner and Mylod as the director for multiple episodes (with both listed as executive producers alongside Rowling). Radcliffe is right; considering that Rowling's series contains a whopping seven books, it'll be quite a while before the HBO series reaches the entire story's thrilling conclusion. So will Radcliffe potentially show up in the adaptation of his favorite "Harry Potter" book when the time is right?
Will Daniel Radcliffe ever show up in the Harry Potter series?
Daniel Radcliffe probably won't show up in the new "Harry Potter" reboot, based on his past comments. In May of 2024, Radcliffe said that he's looking forward to watching the show, but was quite clear about making any appearances, and included his co-stars Emma Watson and Rupert Grint (who play Harry's best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley) in his thought process. "Like the rest of the world, [I'm] very excited to watch as an audience member," Radcliffe told E! News — and when it comes whether or not he'll make a cameo, he simply said, "I don't think so. I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don't know if it would work to have us [Radcliffe, Watson, and Grint] do anything in it."
Similarly, Radcliffe previously told ComicBook.com in July 2023 that the show will "probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere. I'm very excited to have that torch passed. But I don't think it needs me to physically pass it." No casting news has been announced for the series just yet, which makes sense — as the producers and casting directors did for the original movies, the series will have to find three young actors who can grow up as the series films and who perfectly embody Harry, Ron, and Hermione. So what has Radcliffe been doing since he starred as the young boy wizard?
These days, Daniel Radcliffe has carved out a deeply impressed post-Potter career
Daniel Radcliffe has spent the years since the final "Potter" film showing off his considerable range as an actor, from Broadway musicals like "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and eccentric films like "Swiss Army Man" and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" (in the latter, he plays the famous parody songwriter himself in a highly stylized biopic that contains basically nothing true whatsoever, and it's incredible.) On June 12 of this year, Radcliffe reached a major career milestone and won a Tony Award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical thanks to his role as Charley Kringas in the recent revival of Stephen Sondheim's "Merrily We Roll Along." (The show itself also won for best revival, as did Radcliffe's friend and co-star Jonathan Groff.) In the press room after winning, per The Hollywood Reporter, Radcliffe opened up about how far he's come since the "Harry Potter" movies.
"When I finished 'Potter,' I had no idea what my career was going to be," Radcliffe told members of the press. "I'd already started doing some stage stuff, but I didn't know what the future held at all. So, to have had the last year of playing Weird Al and also doing 'Merrily We Roll Along,' I do think there was some...playing one character for a long time builds up in you a desire to do as many things as you possibly can. So yeah, I'm doing that right now."
Whatever Radcliffe is doing, it's working ... and hopefully, the next young actor to play Harry Potter can carve out a similarly great future for himself.