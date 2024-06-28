The Harry Potter Book Daniel Radcliffe Wants To See In The HBO TV Series

The "Harry Potter" series is coming to HBO, whether fans want it or not — and original franchise star Daniel Radcliffe is excited to see this particular book adapted for the small screen.

Radcliffe, who recently won his first Tony Award, spoke to People Magazine during the ceremony's red carpet — and when they asked which "Harry Potter" book he most wants to see reimagined, he said he can't wait to see what the show's team does with "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," the final book in Joanne K. Rowling's series. "The last one, I mean, it'll be a while before they get to that, I assume, but that was always one of my favorite of the books and of the films," Radcliffe revealed.

It was recently announced that "Succession" veterans Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod would helm the series (via Variety), with Gardiner serving as the showrunner and Mylod as the director for multiple episodes (with both listed as executive producers alongside Rowling). Radcliffe is right; considering that Rowling's series contains a whopping seven books, it'll be quite a while before the HBO series reaches the entire story's thrilling conclusion. So will Radcliffe potentially show up in the adaptation of his favorite "Harry Potter" book when the time is right?