How Long It Would Take To Watch Every Episode Of Young Sheldon
After seven long, eventful seasons, "Young Sheldon" wrapped up in May 2024. While there's still a lot more to explore in that world, we most likely won't be getting "Young Sheldon" Season 8. Luckily, the prequel series to "The Big Bang Theory" ended on a relatively high note, giving us solid farewells to our beloved characters. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming spin-off, titled "George & Mandy's First Marriage," which is set to hit CBS later this year. As fans wait for the follow-up, they should seriously consider rewatching "Young Sheldon." While it can feel daunting to revisit the show's 141 episodes, it surprisingly won't take that long if viewers pace themselves.
The average runtime of each episode is 21 minutes. That means viewers can knock off almost three episodes every hour. And if you watch three "Young Sheldon" episodes a day, you'll be able to finish the show in 47 days. Of course, this is the era of binge-watching television, which means you'll more than likely finish your project quicker than that. If you watch five episodes a day, you should be able to finish the series in just shy of a month.
In terms of actual watching time, the entire series will take about 49.35 hours to digest. That's equivalent to 2.06 days. The average person obviously doesn't have the stamina to watch 49 hours of television in one sitting, but the 2-day length puts into perspective just how long the show is. If you pace yourself, you'll get through "Young Sheldon" in no time.
Young Sheldon is a marathon, not a sprint
Knowing that you can finish "Young Sheldon" in a month or two depending on how persistent you are is perfect if you've already seen the show. But if you've never seen the Iain Armitage-led series, you should seriously consider slowly digesting the show. "Young Sheldon" has proven to be so successful because of its timeless themes about family and its beloved roster of characters, who each receive unique, heartfelt arcs. With seven seasons of storytelling, audiences get to see characters like Sheldon and Missy (Raegan Revord) grow into their own selves, resulting in some great moments that can be easily missed if your only goal is to the finish the show as fast as possible.
"Young Sheldon" is also filled with easter eggs and tie-ins that you might miss if you're sprinting to the end. The show cleverly features references to "The Big Bang Theory" throughout its run. In fact, "The Big Bang Theory" completely changes once you've seen "Young Sheldon," proving how both shows are in conversation with each other. To fully understand and appreciate the show, you should definitely watch the prequel series over the course of a few months and savor it like a fine wine. While it's up for debate in which way you should consume the franchise, Missy star Raegan Revord thinks prospective viewers should watch the prequel series first if they haven't dove deep into "The Big Bang Theory."
The first six seasons of "Young Sheldon" are streaming on Netflix and Max.