How Long It Would Take To Watch Every Episode Of Young Sheldon

After seven long, eventful seasons, "Young Sheldon" wrapped up in May 2024. While there's still a lot more to explore in that world, we most likely won't be getting "Young Sheldon" Season 8. Luckily, the prequel series to "The Big Bang Theory" ended on a relatively high note, giving us solid farewells to our beloved characters. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming spin-off, titled "George & Mandy's First Marriage," which is set to hit CBS later this year. As fans wait for the follow-up, they should seriously consider rewatching "Young Sheldon." While it can feel daunting to revisit the show's 141 episodes, it surprisingly won't take that long if viewers pace themselves.

The average runtime of each episode is 21 minutes. That means viewers can knock off almost three episodes every hour. And if you watch three "Young Sheldon" episodes a day, you'll be able to finish the show in 47 days. Of course, this is the era of binge-watching television, which means you'll more than likely finish your project quicker than that. If you watch five episodes a day, you should be able to finish the series in just shy of a month.

In terms of actual watching time, the entire series will take about 49.35 hours to digest. That's equivalent to 2.06 days. The average person obviously doesn't have the stamina to watch 49 hours of television in one sitting, but the 2-day length puts into perspective just how long the show is. If you pace yourself, you'll get through "Young Sheldon" in no time.