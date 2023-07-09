Young Sheldon's Raegan Revord Thinks It Makes Sense To Watch The Prequel Series Before TBBT

Prequels represent an intriguing phenomenon. They tell stories of what happened prior to events the audience is already aware of, even though they're coming out after the original project. This means they often depict how characters ended up the way they are and the origins of certain ideologies and catchphrases. "Young Sheldon" has lived up to that standard, showing the early family life of Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage).

The series depicts how Sheldon came to be the esoteric individual as audiences know him in "The Big Bang Theory," including why he started saying "Bazinga" all the time. However, it's entirely possible some people haven't watched "The Big Bang Theory" and started this journey with "Young Sheldon." One such person who followed that path is Raegan Revord, who plays Sheldon's younger twin sister Missy.

While speaking with Popternative, the interviewer mentions how some people watched "Young Sheldon" before "The Big Bang Theory," to which Revord responds, "I never watched 'The Big Bang,' but I do think that would be cool because it's like you kind of get to see —," and the interviewer mentions how you can see where it all started. It's a different way to locate Easter eggs and pick up on things in "Big Bang Theory" one wouldn't notice otherwise.