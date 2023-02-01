Pennyworth Is The Latest DC Property To Get The Axe At HBO Max

And the heads keep rolling at HBO Max.

After a number of ignominious cancelations at the streaming service, including the axing of "Doom Patrol" and "Titans," another comic book-based series has fallen by the wayside. "Pennyworth," which tells the backstory of Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), the erstwhile butler and father figure-to-be for Bruce Wayne, has been met with cancellation after three seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

An HBO Max spokesperson did not indicate a reason for the cancellation, though they praised showrunner Bruno Heller and the rest of the show's production team for their hard work. "An incredible blend of action, drama and humor, for three seasons, Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman's Butler has taken fans on a mind-bending ride into Alfred's eccentric world and the beginnings of cutting-edge super heroes and super villains," they said.

Fans of the show were no doubt already concerned when "Pennyworth" didn't show up among the series planned for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new vision of the DC Universe. And now, they have their answer.