A Superman Set Photo May Have Spoiled The Debut Of DC's Weirdest Green Lantern

The DC Universe is full of heroes of all shapes and sizes, and, if our estimations are correct, we may have just caught a glimpse of one having a talk with Superman (David Corenswet) on the set of James Gunn's upcoming iteration of the Man of Steel.

The new sighting follows a slew of sneak peeks from "Superman" that have infuriated Hawkgirl fans and put a twist on the traditional Green Lantern costume worn by Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner. However, new images (via DC Films News on X) reveal Superman kneeling down and potentially talking shop with a squirrel that was brought on set. While it might seem a little strange, DC Comics fans quickly pointed out that this may be a scene introducing one of two Green Lantern Corps members. The potential ring-slinging candidates in this case are Ch'p (pronounced like the potato snack, if you were wondering) or his successor, B'dg (which sounds like 'badge').

Seeing a cast member of a James Gunn movie chat with a fuzzy co-star isn't anything new. The director's past comic book efforts have brought to life the likes of Rocket Raccoon (voiced by Bradley Cooper in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies) and "The Suicide Squad's" Weasel (played by Sean Gunn, who is replacing Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord in the DC Universe). Currently, there's no confirmation of just how much involvement this little fella will have in the film, but if suspicions are correct and this is another Lantern, it would line up nicely with other recent developments occurring in Gunn's DCU.