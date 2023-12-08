Sean Gunn Replaces Pedro Pascal As Maxwell Lord In DC Universe (Report)

James Gunn and Peter Safran are rebooting the DC Universe, and fans still have many questions about the new slate of films. For starters, many may want to know who from the old regime will carry over into the new continuity. Gunn has already teased this possibility on social media, with it seeming very possible that Viola Davis could keep coming back as Amanda Waller. However, we now know one old character who's apparently getting recast in the process.

Deadline exclusively reported that Sean Gunn will play supervillain Maxwell Lord, previously played by Pedro Pascal in "Wonder Woman 1984," in the DCU. Despite the fact he lived at the end of the movie, it seems like the character's getting a redo. That is probably for the best as Maxwell Lord would be much older in the present day if James Gunn kept "WW84" canon in his universe.

Sean Gunn is obviously James Gunn's brother and has been a routine fixture in his projects over the years. Most recently, he played Kraglin in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, all of which were helmed by James.