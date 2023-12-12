James Gunn Fires Back At Criticism Over His Brother's Maxwell Lord Casting

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the architects of a forthcoming shared DC Comics-based film universe, known simply as the DC Universe. Ahead of its official advent in the "Creature Commandos" cartoon series, Gunn answered arguably the DC Universe's biggest question when he revealed that some actors from the present-day DC Extended Universe may return as the same characters they have played previously in his new continuity. That said, Gunn's brother Sean Gunn will replace Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord, a character from "Wonder Woman 1984," confirming that James Gunn and Safran are rebooting some existing characters, too.

This casting garnered some criticism, including from an Instagram commenter who accused James Gunn of lying. Gunn had stated previously that every DC Universe actor will play just a single role, and Sean Gunn was already confirmed for two voice acting parts in "Creature Commandos" before the Maxwell Lord announcement.

"I said, very clearly, actors will generally only be playing one character on screen, and said, in the same response, that for voice actors it's not the same. Sean, Alan Tudyk, Maria Bakalova, Steve Agee, etc, all play multiple roles in Creature Commandos. That doesn't mean they won't play different characters onscreen," James Gunn wrote in a now-deleted response to this criticism on Instagram. "So, what's the need you have (and a handful of others) to [so] desperately need to believe I'm lying that you seem to purposefully ignore certain parts of what I said?"