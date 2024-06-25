James Gunn's Superman Movie Leaks Are Making Twitter Explode

James Gunn's "Superman" movie is set for a July 11, 2025 release date, so filming is well underway for the DC hero's big rebranding. After Superman's (David Corenswet) new costume was revealed by Gunn, we finally have a chance to see it in action thanks to some leaked set photos materializing on X (formerly known as Twitter). As you might expect, seeing Corenswet and a good chunk of the supporting cast in action has been enough to make the social media platform explode with excitement.

The suits are out! 🦸‍♂️ Superman and what appears to be Mister Terrific from DC Comics are in full uniform and together filming a scene in downtown Cleveland. Photos: Joshua Gunter, https://t.co/a4YA4W2Cro pic.twitter.com/QoM3G0NUCD — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) June 24, 2024

The first thing to note is how colorful and vibrant the suit appears compared to previous iterations. Corenswet is also sporting the hero's signature red trunks, so it's clear Gunn's opting for a more classic look for his interpretation of the Last Son of Krypton. While there will always be detractors, many seem to think the aesthetic is a step in the right direction, including @RicoJrCrea, who wrote, "Can't wait for [James Gunn's 'Superman']. It will be amazing I have 100% trust in Mr Gunn vision." Meanwhile, some fans, such as @blurayangel, think the suit is a clear nod to Christopher Reeve's Superman, stating, "James Gunn is honoring Superman's past LET HIM COOK."

In addition to providing more looks at the suit, the leaks may also provide hints about a critical scene. A quick video shows Superman looking up toward a tree, leading @protozxl to write, "If this movie actually has a saving a cat from a tree moment, it will automatically be the best Superman movie."