Deadpool & Wolverine's Rumored Opening Is Nasty If True [SPOILERS?]

Very soon, it'll all be over. There'll be no conjecture over who is or isn't in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the cameo list (which we know includes a divisive version of classic "X-Men" villain Sabretooth) will be revealed for all to see — along with the bonkers route by which Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will invade the MCU.

Until then, a new leak regarding the Merc with the Mouth's upcoming threequel (with added Adamantium) offers grisly hints about how our heroic pair is united. The news comes courtesy of 30 minutes of footage from a screening in China, which confirmed, as promised, that while Jackman's Logan isn't the one we last saw being buried in James Mangold's masterful superhero movie, that version does make an appearance in a horrific fashion.

A standout sequence in the preview that was shown (according to @austin_medz) sees Wade arrive at the gravesite Dafne Keen's X-23 fashioned at the end of Wolverine's swan song. According to reports, Wade then proceeds to use the Adamantium-laced bones of the deceased Logan to batter and stab TVA agents. Admittedly, it might upset fans of Wolverine's revered and rage-fueled finale from 2017. But then again, this is the sequel to a film that recreated Jackman's heartbreaking X-Man death as a clockwork music box, so what do you expect?