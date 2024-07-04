Deadpool & Wolverine's Rumored Opening Is Nasty If True [SPOILERS?]
Very soon, it'll all be over. There'll be no conjecture over who is or isn't in "Deadpool & Wolverine," and the cameo list (which we know includes a divisive version of classic "X-Men" villain Sabretooth) will be revealed for all to see — along with the bonkers route by which Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will invade the MCU.
Until then, a new leak regarding the Merc with the Mouth's upcoming threequel (with added Adamantium) offers grisly hints about how our heroic pair is united. The news comes courtesy of 30 minutes of footage from a screening in China, which confirmed, as promised, that while Jackman's Logan isn't the one we last saw being buried in James Mangold's masterful superhero movie, that version does make an appearance in a horrific fashion.
A standout sequence in the preview that was shown (according to @austin_medz) sees Wade arrive at the gravesite Dafne Keen's X-23 fashioned at the end of Wolverine's swan song. According to reports, Wade then proceeds to use the Adamantium-laced bones of the deceased Logan to batter and stab TVA agents. Admittedly, it might upset fans of Wolverine's revered and rage-fueled finale from 2017. But then again, this is the sequel to a film that recreated Jackman's heartbreaking X-Man death as a clockwork music box, so what do you expect?
Lady Deadpool and Hulk could be smashing into Deadpool & Wolverine
Besides wrecking an iconic comic book movie landmark in Shawn Levy's upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, the footage also confirmed the appearance of an Avengers hall-of-famer and another variant of Wade himself. First, let's address the giant green rage monster in the room. For some time, fans have hoped there would be an appearance from the Hulk in the movie as a nod to Wolverine's first appearance in 1974's "Incredible Hulk" #180. Now, X (formerly Twitter) scooper @MyTimetoShine has backtracked on their initial reports that Hulk would not be appearing in the film, saying, "Actually, nevermind on that. Hulk's in it."
Additionally, according to @cosmic_marvel, the footage included a variety of Wolverine variants (including a zombie version) along with the appearance of a masked Lady Deadpool as one of the many multiversal versions of himself that Wade encounters. While there are no reports of her without the iconic red and black headgear, the character's voice supposedly sounded a lot like Ryan Reynolds' wife, Blake Lively, which would align with rumors that she'll be joining the MCU.
For now, we'll have to just wait until "Deadpool & Wolverine" arrives in theaters on July 26 to learn the full scope of the film's cameos and surprises. Until then, get the rundown on why we think "Deadpool & Wolverine" is going to blow you away (as if you weren't already thinking that yourself).