Deadpool & Wolverine's New X-Men Villain Is Dividing Marvel Movie Fans

Contains major spoilers for "Deadpool & Wolverine"

"Deadpool & Wolverine" definitely seems to be having fun playing with the kaleidoscopic timestream that is the Marvel world. A recent trailer posted by Ryan Reynolds to his X account has revealed the reappearance of an old foe of Wolverine's (Hugh Jackman). It's Sabretooth (Tyler Mane), and it looks like the twosome is ready for yet another brawl. The fact that Mane's Sabretooth is being featured here rather than that of Liev Schreiber, who was cast in the Fox "X-Men" series when Mane left, definitely got up the dander of several people commenting on the video.

"Oh that's the worst sabretooth," said @SRKsNexusRift on a post created by @DiscussingFilm on X, formerly known as Twitter, to talk about Sabretooth's appearance in the trailer. "The only Sabretooth in my eyes," said @The_Reel_Deal_, attaching a picture of Jackman's Wolverine and Schreiber's Sabretooth from "X-Men: Origins."

There's no word as to whether Liev Schreiber's version of Sabretooth will pop up in the movie, and it might happen, since Schreiber was invited back to play his character in "Logan," though it never worked out. But plenty of fans weighing in were more concerned about how Mane's Sabretooth looks now rather than who's playing him.