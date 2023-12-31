Marvel Rumor: Lady Deadpool Is Coming To The MCU - Here's Who Might Play Her

Much like the Merc with a Mouth, the production of "Deadpool 3" just can't keep a lid on it, with yet another rumor regarding a supporting character crossing paths with Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) having rolled out. According to a Patreon post from routine secret rumbler Daniel Richtman, the titular hero fond of red pants will be joined by the Earth-3010 variant Wanda Wilson, aka Lady Deadpool.

Lady Deadpool, who debuted in the comic "Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth" #7 in 2010, is a female version of Deadpool who's no saner than the one we know. She has the same powers as Wade, with her only weakness being that she's too annoying, making her a problematic superhero to work with. Deadpools, honestly, they're all the same, right?

If there is any truth to this recent rumor, it marks another member of the Deadpool Corps that might be getting formed – Reynolds surprised Marvel fans with a first look at Dogpool in November — and past revelations suggest that "Deadpool 3" may have already found a megastar to take on the role.