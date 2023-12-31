Marvel Rumor: Lady Deadpool Is Coming To The MCU - Here's Who Might Play Her
Much like the Merc with a Mouth, the production of "Deadpool 3" just can't keep a lid on it, with yet another rumor regarding a supporting character crossing paths with Wade (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) having rolled out. According to a Patreon post from routine secret rumbler Daniel Richtman, the titular hero fond of red pants will be joined by the Earth-3010 variant Wanda Wilson, aka Lady Deadpool.
Lady Deadpool, who debuted in the comic "Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth" #7 in 2010, is a female version of Deadpool who's no saner than the one we know. She has the same powers as Wade, with her only weakness being that she's too annoying, making her a problematic superhero to work with. Deadpools, honestly, they're all the same, right?
If there is any truth to this recent rumor, it marks another member of the Deadpool Corps that might be getting formed – Reynolds surprised Marvel fans with a first look at Dogpool in November — and past revelations suggest that "Deadpool 3" may have already found a megastar to take on the role.
Is Taylor Swift playing Lady Deadpool?
The common consensus of the Taylor Swift Marvel cameo rumors, fueled by an unexpected "Deadpool" reunion at an NFL game in October, is that she is set to take on a role fans have wanted to see her in for years: Alison Blaire, aka the mutant rock star Dazzler. This was only amplified when Ryan Reynolds told the Vancouver Sun in November, "Yeah, I've heard that one. I love it. I think it is a sign of how eager people are to get a peek behind the curtain in this world. Every single one of these secrets and spoilers will be revealed on July 26."
Although scooper MyTimeToShineHello has posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Swift is playing herself in "Deadpool 3," not every rumor from the account has panned out, which is why there's just as much of a chance that she could be playing Lady Deadpool if she's set to appear. However, there's another pick for the role who would fit perfectly with the meta-related madness that "Deadpool" has become known for and that would probably lead to even more of those "Green Lantern" gags that Reynolds loves to include.
Blake Lively would make a great Wanda Wilson in Deadpool 3
If Taylor Swift hasn't been selected for Wanda, then who better to take the gig than Ryan Reynolds' wife and former "Green Lantern" co-star, Blake Lively? The two haven't appeared on-screen together since that massive comic book misfire, but it's safe to say that their marriage stands as the best thing to come out of it.
The chemistry between them would be flawless, but let's also not forget that Lively has gained a taste for action since her first film with her now husband, having appeared in films like "The Shallows" and overlooked spy thriller "The Rhythm Section." With those two killer traits, who better to work opposite Reynolds than his wife? It could be just like John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in "A Quiet Place," only a lot louder and with plenty more f-bombs.
Of course, that's if Wanda Wilson (not to be confused with Maximoff, who would no doubt be referenced) even makes an appearance at all. As much as photos continue to turn up from the set of the upcoming sequel, it's still anyone's guess as to just how much madcap chaos with swords and guns will be making it into "Deadpool 3." Like Reynolds says, we'll just have to wait and see which rumors turn out to be true when "Deadpool 3" arrives in theaters on July 26.