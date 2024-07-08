Whatever Happened To The Jerky Boys?

It's 1993. There's no YouTube, no social media. There is technically internet, but very few people have it. Only a relatively small number of people have video cameras as well. So how did two troublemakers from New York become famous for pranking people without all the trappings that are used for those types of shenanigans nowadays? The old fashioned way — prank phone calls. And in that year, two guys become some of the unlikeliest celebrities of the decade when they released a platinum-selling, Billboard-charting album consisting entirely of prank calls under the name The Jerky Boys.

Throughout the '90s, The Jerky Boys would release three more albums of all-new material, each one landing on the Billboard 200, one going platinum, and another going gold. At the height of their popularity, the duo — real names Johnny Brennan and Kamal Ahmed — had enough cultural cache that they co-wrote and starred in the Touchstone Pictures-produced "The Jerky Boys: The Movie" in 1995. But going into the 2000s, the shine had dulled, and the world hung up on the Jerky Boys. So what happened to these two guys from New York, who become inexplicably famous just by prank calling people, in the 25 years since they were last household names?