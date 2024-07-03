Why Travis Kelce Turned Down Netflix

In 2016, Travis Kelce had his own reality show — and he'd rather that everyone forget about it very quickly. "Catching Kelce," a dating show that offered up Kelce as a prize for 50 women (one from each state in the U.S.) and let him winnow them down until one "won" him. The super-cringey, "Bachelor-style" show ended up conferring the title of Kelce's girlfriend to Maya Benberry, the contestant from Kentucky, but the two didn't last very long.

Kelce, for his part, is embarrassed about his involvement in "Catching Kelce" — he even mocked it during his 2023 hosting stint on "Saturday Night Live. ("It was kind of like 'The Bachelor,' except instead of roses I handed out footballs, and instead of watching, people did not," Kelce quipped.) Elsewhere, Kelce was much more blunt about why he did the show.

"I turned down the show about 100 times ... it felt like," he told the podcast "The Pivot" in the fall of 2023 (via Vanity Fair). "I was having so much fun buying whatever the hell I wanted to, going wherever the hell I wanted to. I wasn't financially looking at this as, you know, I need to have money down the line. There were times in the offseason, I was avoiding the rent lady. It was that bad. I heard about this situation where I could make six figures in two weeks, and I was like, Uhhh. And 50 ladies? I'm like, This is actually starting to sound a little better."

Kelce fared much better on the Amazon documentary about his brother Jason, simply titled "Kelce," but at this point, it's safe to say Kelce is all good where publicity is concerned.