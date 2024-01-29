Fans Have Very Strong Opinions About The New Travis Kelce Subway Commercial
All eyes are on Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off on February 11, 2024. The upcoming game will see reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs try and defend their title, which should make for an incredibly exciting showdown. The Kansas City Chiefs making it to the big game is also a win for pop culture, as it means football superstar (and now cultural icon) Travis Kelce will be playing for the team, which made him a household name. Kelce has become an interesting figure over the last year, thanks partly to his highly publicized relationship with pop sensation and box office queen Taylor Swift.
Whenever Kelce takes part in anything, his fanbase comes out to support the footballer — and the brand-new Subway ad is no different. Kelce teamed up with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes to promote Subway's new footlong cookie. The commercial sees Mahomes describe the new cookie as his favorite sidekick, which leaves Kelce silent and dejected. As expected, fans are having strong reactions to Kelce's presence in the ad, with X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Dm21202451 writing, "God bless Travis kelce and his ability to make us feel so sad for him..." X user @CarmenPettie was equally enthusiastic about Kelce's placement in the commercial, writing, "The look on Travis's face is hilarious!!"
The enthusiasm for Kelce is hard to ignore, but so is the negativity that has manifested surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs player.
Some fans think we're seeing too much Travis Kelce
"Oscar for Travis," one fan on Instagram boldly wrote, praising Travis Kelce's "emotional" performance. "This would actually get me to subway," another fan wrote. Besides the vitriol in the comments surrounding Kelce's performances in recent games, the feedback is mostly positive surrounding the player's Subway ad. But there are some football fans who are tired of seeing Kelce dominating the commercial arena.
It has been difficult to ignore Travis Kelce's towering presence in the last year, even if you're not a football or Taylor Swift fan. His work ethic and his relationship with the pop star have morphed him into a marketing juggernaut. According to Front Office Sports, Kelce has been tied down as an ambassador for several prolific brands, making him one of the most recognizable faces in contemporary football. He's lent his talents to brands like State Farm, Pfizer, and now Subway, among others. Take to the player's Instagram page, and you'll find him sharing a variety of ads he's been in, including a recent promotion with Experian.
On X, former MLB player Tim Dillard poked fun at Kelce's various commercials constantly airing during a game. "I think we are seeing too much of him..." @rbarnard01 wrote. Another fan, @oriolesfan833, chimed in. "Don't [reminds] us. We see them until nauseam sets in during football games."