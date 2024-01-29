Fans Have Very Strong Opinions About The New Travis Kelce Subway Commercial

All eyes are on Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off on February 11, 2024. The upcoming game will see reigning champs Kansas City Chiefs try and defend their title, which should make for an incredibly exciting showdown. The Kansas City Chiefs making it to the big game is also a win for pop culture, as it means football superstar (and now cultural icon) Travis Kelce will be playing for the team, which made him a household name. Kelce has become an interesting figure over the last year, thanks partly to his highly publicized relationship with pop sensation and box office queen Taylor Swift.

Whenever Kelce takes part in anything, his fanbase comes out to support the footballer — and the brand-new Subway ad is no different. Kelce teamed up with his fellow Kansas City Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes to promote Subway's new footlong cookie. The commercial sees Mahomes describe the new cookie as his favorite sidekick, which leaves Kelce silent and dejected. As expected, fans are having strong reactions to Kelce's presence in the ad, with X (formerly known as Twitter) user @Dm21202451 writing, "God bless Travis kelce and his ability to make us feel so sad for him..." X user @CarmenPettie was equally enthusiastic about Kelce's placement in the commercial, writing, "The look on Travis's face is hilarious!!"

The enthusiasm for Kelce is hard to ignore, but so is the negativity that has manifested surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs player.