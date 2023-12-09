Star Trek: How John De Lancie's Q 'Broke' The Fourth Wall

For all his grand schemes and plots against the Enterprise, John de Lancie's Q from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" is as iconic as the rest of the crew. Q is introduced in the 1st episode of the series as a god-like trickster with ambiguous morals, and there is no other character more apt to break the fourth wall. A technique used more and more in popular culture these days, breaking the fourth wall shatters the illusion that the piece of media the audience is watching is separate from the audience itself. "Fleabag" and "Deadpool" have utilized this by showing their characters address the audience directly.

In "Star Trek: Picard," Q does this by making a meta-reference to the series itself. In the series finale, "The Last Generation," Q shows up after his seeming demise in Season 2. When Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers) points out that he should be dead, Q responds, "Here I was hoping the next generation wouldn't think so linearly." With a not-so-subtle wink at the audience, Q is the one character to refer to the title of the series where Picard and his crew first debuted. Though "The Next Generation" may be over, the end of "Picard" seems to be setting up more stories with the remaining characters.