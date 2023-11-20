John De Lancie's Q Was Almost The Star Of A Beloved Star Trek Movie

There are a handful of "Star Trek" villains who have remained inimitable and iconic throughout the franchise's long run, and none of them are more playful — or have a bigger fan following — than the chaotic and unpredictable Q (John de Lancie). A frequent thorn in the side of Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Sir Patrick Stewart) on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," Q pops up in multiple other "Star Trek" series — including a famous episode of "Deep Space Nine" in which he gets punched out by Captain Benjamin Sisko (Avery Brooks).

And yet Q has never been the focal point of a "Star Trek" movie, not even when Picard was at his lowest and in need of a bit of that Q-ish razzle-dazzle. It turns out, however, that Jonathan Frakes — who directed "Star Trek: First Contact" and "Star Trek: Insurrection" – told a panel at 2020's GalaxyCon (as reported by TrekMovie.com) that he'd suggested Q as the main villain for "First Contact," but the idea never came to fruition. "That was my pitch. Well, from my good fortune of getting involved with the movies. I kept saying, 'When is our finest nemesis going to be in the movies?' I'm still surprised that wasn't so," he told fans.

De Lancie himself admitted that he has no idea as to why Q had never been used in a "Star Trek" film. "Yeah. I have no idea what the story is there," he said at the same panel. Luckily for "Star Trek" fans and de Lancie alike, Q's story has continued outside the franchise's movie world.