Star Wars Twitter Is Thirsting Over One Character & It's Exactly Who You Think

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte" Episode 6

"Star Wars" is sexy again. Tell the Reylo shippers in your life, tell the retired fanfic writers, tell your mom. Manny Jacinto has arrived to single-handedly dispel all the culture war nonsense surrounding "Star Wars: The Acolyte" and replace it with an endless stream of extremely thirsty social media posts. We are, as they say, so back.

If you've been following along with the latest "Star Wars" Disney+ series, you already know. The show's fifth episode confirmed fan suspicions that the mysterious Qimir (Jacinto) is in fact the Stranger, the masked, vicious Sith warrior who's been pulling Mae's (Stenberg) strings from the shadows. Qimir spends that entire episode murdering Jedi, including core characters Yord Fandar (Charlie Barnett) and Jecki Lon (Dafne Keen). And yet, all anyone could talk about on X, formerly Twitter, afterward was the villain's arms. In fairness, they're insane. The fervor has only increased with the release of Episode 6, which sees Qimir trying to seduce Osha (Stenberg) in more ways than one.

"Once upon a time one brave woman named leslye asked 'what if star wars were allowed to be as horny as possible for the dark side without apologizing for it?'" X user @femmevillain wrote, referring to showrunner Leslye Headland, "and that was when manny jacinto as qimir was born." And that's far from the only post celebrating the franchise's newest evil boyfriend.