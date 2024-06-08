Star Wars: Why Jecki Lon From The Acolyte Looks So Familiar

"Star Wars: The Acolyte" has introduced a ton of new characters to that galaxy far, far away, as its setting in the High Republic era — more than 100 years before the events of "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace" — has yet to be explored outside of novels and comics. After so many stories set during and after the reign of the Empire, it's fun to go back to a time when the Jedi Order was thriving (at least on the outside).

One of the new Jedi we meet in the show is Jecki Lon, apprentice to Jedi Master Sol (Korean screen legend Lee Jung-jae). If Jecki looks familiar, that's because she's played by Dafne Keen, a true rising star who's already made a notable name for herself in both film and television since 2017.

Keen is a bit of an anomaly, in that she's been a pretty big name for years but has only appeared in a handful of projects. The roles she has taken are typically leading ones, or at least parts in franchises big enough to generate major attention. At the age of 19, Keen is still just getting started in what's sure to be a great career. Here's why the actor behind Jecki on "The Acolyte" looks so familiar.