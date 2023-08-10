The Acolyte: One Of Star Wars' Youngest Jedi Knights Is Key To The Disney+ Show

The live-action "Star Wars" franchise has long focused on the Skywalker Saga, rarely straying outside of the Jedi or Sith involved in that timeline. However, "The Acolyte" looks to be breaking that streak with the addition of one of the youngest Jedi to ever serve as a Knight, Vernestra Rwoh (Rebecca Henderson).

Rwoh was alive during the High Republic Era, in which the prosperous Galactic Republic expanded to the Outer Rim Territories. There, it encountered a new enemy: the Nihil, a group of marauders who wanted to keep the Republic away from the outer reaches of the galaxy at all costs and whom Rwoh came up against often.

Rwoh's inclusion on the new Disney+ series not only adds diversity — since Rwoh is aromantic and asexual — and connects the live-action world with the expanded published world but also signals a shift in the focus of the "Star Wars" live-action franchise: "The Acolyte" could be the first of many new and exciting installments from all over the galaxy and set centuries before the Skywalkers walked the halls of the Jedi.