Star Wars: The Acolyte Will Introduce A Brand New Purple Lightsaber - With A Huge Twist

"The Acolyte" trailer teased a Jedi killer and the rise of the Sith, impressing many viewers along the way. However, there are even more reasons for fans to get excited, as the trailer also offers a glimpse of Jedi Vernestra Rwoh, to be played by Rebecca Henderson. The character has several stories already throughout Star Wars' continuity, initially being introduced in 2021 during a High Republic multimedia project. It's safe to say a role on "The Acolyte" on Disney+ will be her primary introduction for many, and she's likely going to bring her purple lightsaber with her.

The purple lightsaber is a merging of the "good" blue lightsaber and the "evil" red lightsaber. It is most often associated with Mace Windu (Samuel L. Jackson); however, other Jedi have wielded purple lightsabers before. Vern's lightsaber is even cooler than Mace's, as it's a lightwhip in addition to being a standard purple-bladed lightsaber. Lightwhips are a variation of lightsaber that grants the plasma blade greater flexibility. As such, the user can make the weapon extend further, entangling and trapping opponents.

While Vern isn't shown wielding a purple lightsaber (or lightwhip) during the "The Acolyte" trailer, it would make sense for one appear at some point during the show's eight-episode run. "Star Wars" fans will just have to wait and see what the show has in store for viewers.