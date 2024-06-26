The Acolyte Episode 5 Secretly Teased The Villain's Connection To... Kylo Ren?

Both Ren and Kylo Ren lead the Knights of Ren, a group of Force-sensitive, masked fighters who skew toward the dark side but are nevertheless different from the Sith. The similarity between the two characters' names is no accident. Ren is a title as much as it is a moniker, and whoever commands the eponymous knights uses it. It's also the name of a very specific red lightsaber that the Ren in charge wields — both as a weapon and as a symbol of their command.

It's unclear exactly how long the various Rens have been around, but they date back at least a few centuries. "The Acolyte" using Kylo Ren's theme for Qimir might indicate that this dark side warrior is a Knight of Ren himself, perhaps even the organization's founder. It's worth noting that Qimir explicitly states that he doesn't have a name, and while he admits that the Jedi might label him a Sith, the implication seems to be that he sees himself as something different. His grungy, scarred, mask-wearing aesthetic also seems to be in line with various portrayals of the Knights of Ren, who often have a distinct "Mad Max" vibe.

Whatever's going on with Qimir, he's dangerous. His hidden hilt saber is arguably the most impressive of the lightsaber tricks on "Star Wars: The Acolyte." He's skilled enough to dispatch Jedi Knights and Padawans with ease, even though Sol is able to get the better of him. He also doesn't really seem like a classic, overpowering Sith antagonist. It appears that "The Acolyte" still has some secrets to share regarding him — and some of them might just have something to do with the untold truth of the Knights of Ren.