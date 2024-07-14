What Happened To Cali Nate? The Street Outlaws Star's Tragic Death, Explained

After appearing on the hit Discovery franchise, "Street Outlaws," Cali Nate, whose real name was Nathan Schaldach, passed away on April 6 in a street racing accident in Eagle Pass, Texas. The incident was confirmed by his longtime girlfriend, Courtney Paulshock, who shared the news of his passing on Facebook. While she kept the exact details sparse, she expressed her grief at losing someone she was so close with. Schaldach also left behind two children.

Cali Nate appeared on the "Street Outlaws" franchise representing the California team, as per his nickname. He was best known for driving a Mustang with the phrase "My Little Pony" emblazoned across the front. For Schaldach, he always maintained a love for street racing, as he told G2K in an interview in 2023, "Everybody comes out and is like, 'Oh, you're from 'Street Outlaws' this and 'Cali,' and I'm like, 'No man, I'm just like you guys. I just want to come out and have fun.'"

2024 has been a difficult year for the "Street Outlaws" community. "Street Outlaws" star Lizzy Musi tragically died from breast cancer on June 26 after making history as a streetcar driver. Both these passings follow the devastating on-set crash that killed "Street Outlaws: Fastest in America" star Ryan Fellows in 2022.